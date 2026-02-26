John Tavares headshot

John Tavares News: Three-game goal streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Tavares scored a power-play goal in a 5-1 loss to Florida on Thursday.

It was Tavares' 79th power-play goal with the Maple Leafs. That tied him with Wendel Clark for the fifth most in franchise history. Tavares is on a four-game point and three-game goal streak. He has three goals, one assist and nine shots in those four games.

John Tavares
Toronto Maple Leafs
