John Tavares News: Twelfth hat trick of career

Tavares scored a hat trick Monday in a 6-4 win over Winnipeg.

It was his fourth hattie as a Leaf and 12th of his career, and his first goal was NHL point No. 1,047 for him, passing Henri Richard for 79th in NHL history. Tavares has taken a lot of heat from fans and Toronto media for his visible drop in foot speed and productivity, but this was a statement game for the former captain, who's riding a five-game, seven-point streak (three goals, four assists). Tavares centered Max Pacioretty and William Nylander on the second line and the trio looked sharp Monday. That's a hopeful sign for the Leafs and fantasy managers.