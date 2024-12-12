Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
John Tavares headshot

John Tavares News: Two apples in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 12, 2024 at 8:28pm

Tavares picked up two assists Thursday in a 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Tavares set up both of Max Pacioretty's goals. J.T. hasn't picked up any helpers since Nov. 24, a span of seven games. That period coincides with the line shuffling that came with Auston Matthews' return from injury. Tavares benefited from having Mitch Marner beside him while Matthews was out. Now, it looks like he and Mad Max have plenty of sparks together. Tavares is a solid fantasy play, with 25 points (12 goals, 13 assists) and 92 shots in 28 games this season.

John Tavares
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now