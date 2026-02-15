Johnny Gruden headshot

Johnny Gruden News: Trio of helpers for Utica

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Gruden posted three assists in AHL Utica's 7-4 win over Rochester on Sunday.

Gruden has 14 points across 41 appearances this season after his first multi-point effort in 2025-26. he had just 18 points in 60 regular-season contests between Utica and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in 2024-25. The 25-year-old forward hasn't been consistent enough on offense to earn an extended NHL look since his 13-game stint with the Penguins in 2023-24.

Johnny Gruden
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
