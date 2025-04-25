Fantasy Hockey
Johnny Kovacevic Injury: Injured early Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Kovacevic sustained an undisclosed injury in Friday's Game 3 versus the Hurricanes, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Kovacevic was hurt early in the double-overtime contest, which the Devils ultimately won by a 3-2 score. The 27-year-old can be considered day-to-day ahead of Game 4 on Sunday. If Kovacevic can't play, Seamus Casey or Dennis Cholowski would be top options to draw in.

Johnny Kovacevic
New Jersey Devils
