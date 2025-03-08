Johnny Kovacevic News: Dishes assist Friday

Kovacevic tallied an assist, took two shots on net and provided two hits in Friday's 6-1 loss to Winnipeg.

In his first game since signing a five-year, $20 million contract extension with New Jersey, Kovacevic had a strong performance offensively with the primary helper on Dawson Mercer's goal. The 27-year-old Kovacevic is up to 14 assists, 15 points, 60 shots on net, 85 hits and 81 blocks in 64 games this season. With Dougie Hamilton (lower-body) sidelined for the time being, Kovacevic should see an increased role at even strength. His assist Friday helped him tie his career high in points. While he still has room to improve offensively, Kovacevic has some value in category leagues and is an all-around blueliner who should be a staple with New Jersey for the next few seasons.