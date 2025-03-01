Johnny Kovacevic News: Ends drought with helper

Kovacevic notched an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Saturday's 3-1 win over Utah.

The helper snapped a 13-game slump for Kovacevic, while went minus-3 with 21 hits and 17 blocked shots in that span. The 27-year-old blueliner has been a moderately effective shutdown defender in 2024-25. He's recorded 14 points, including a career-high 13 assists, while adding 58 shots on net, 79 blocked shots, 82 hits and a plus-12 rating across 61 appearances. He needs just two points to set a career high, which would surpass the 15 he had with the Canadiens in 2022-23.