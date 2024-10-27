Johnny Kovacevic News: Gathers assist in win

Kovacevic notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

The helper ended a four-game slump for Kovacevic. The 27-year-old blueliner has maintained fairly steady usage even with Brett Pesce and Luke Hughes healthy, though Kovacevic is unlikely to be a power-play option moving forward. For the season, he's produced a goal, five assists, 14 shots on net, 16 hits, 13 blocked shots, 11 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 12 appearances.