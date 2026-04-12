Johnny Kovacevic News: Pockets assist in win
Kovacevic notched an assist and two hits in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings.
Kovacevic has earned four assists over his last nine outings. The 28-year-old is filling a top-four role and a spot on the penalty kill. He's had a relatively quiet campaign with just eight assists, 29 shots on net, 56 hits, 38 blocked shots and 38 PIM across 32 appearances. He missed the first half of the campaign while recovering from a knee surgery.
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