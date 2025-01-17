Johnny Kovacevic News: Records helper in overtime loss

Kovacevic notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Kovacevic remains more of a shutdown defenseman, but he has three helpers over 10 outings since the holiday break. The 27-year-old blueliner is up to 13 points through 47 contests, matching his production from 62 games last season. He's added 44 shots on net, 58 hits, 62 blocked shots, 35 PIM and a plus-14 rating in 2024-25 while playing in a top-four role.