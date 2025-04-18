Johnny Kovacevic News: Set to return for playoffs

Kovacevic (rest) practiced Friday and should be ready for Sunday's Game 1 against Carolina, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Kovacevic sat out Wednesday's regular-season finale against Detroit, but he should be back in action for the start of the playoffs. Over 81 regular-season appearances this year, he recorded a goal, 16 assists, 102 hits, 99 blocked shots and 72 PIM while averaging 19:49 of ice time.