Johnny Kovacevic

Johnny Kovacevic News: Slumping but still in top-four role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 25, 2024

Kovacevic has registered just one assist over 10 contests in December.

Kovacevic is still averaging 19:44 of ice time per game this month, and he has a plus-3 rating, but his stable defense hasn't led to more offense. The 27-year-old blueliner has been a fixture on the Devils' second pairing this season. Kovacevic has a total of 10 points, 50 hits, 47 blocked shots, 36 shots on net, 33 PIM and a plus-17 rating over 37 appearances in his first campaign with the Devils.

Johnny Kovacevic
New Jersey Devils
New Jersey Devils
