Johnny Kovacevic News: Two points Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Kovacevic pocketed two assists in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

The 28-year-old blueliner had a hand in tallies by Jesper Bratt in the first period and an empty-netter in the third that completed a hat trick for Jack Hughes. It was Kovacevic's first multi-point performance of the season, and in 15 games since a belated 2025-26 debut due to knee surgery, he's produced four assists, 27 hits, 19 blocked shots, 15 shots on net, 15 PIM and a minus-8 rating.

Johnny Kovacevic
New Jersey Devils
