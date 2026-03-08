Johnny Kovacevic News: Two points Saturday
Kovacevic pocketed two assists in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.
The 28-year-old blueliner had a hand in tallies by Jesper Bratt in the first period and an empty-netter in the third that completed a hat trick for Jack Hughes. It was Kovacevic's first multi-point performance of the season, and in 15 games since a belated 2025-26 debut due to knee surgery, he's produced four assists, 27 hits, 19 blocked shots, 15 shots on net, 15 PIM and a minus-8 rating.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Johnny Kovacevic See More
-
General NHL Article
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights157 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Rantanen to Dallas364 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Christmas BreakDecember 22, 2024
-
NHL Picks
NHL Best Bets for NHL Global Series: Devils vs Sabres Odds and PicksOctober 4, 2024
-
General NHL Article
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Metropolitan DivisionSeptember 23, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Johnny Kovacevic See More