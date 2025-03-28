Jon Merrill News: Finds twine Thursday

Merrill netted a goal and blocked three shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.

Merrill's tally opened the scoring in Thursday's contest just six minutes into the first period. With the goal, the 33-year-old blueliner snapped a 28-game scoreless drought dating back to Jan. 7 where he scored his first goal of the season. Merrill now has five points and 44 shots on net in 62 appearances this season. While he has struggled offensively, Merrill has 79 blocked shots this season with 40 blocks during his scoreless drought. It is best to fade Merrill in fantasy formats.