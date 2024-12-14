Jon Merrill News: Provides helper Saturday

Merrill recorded an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

Merrill looks set to stay in the lineup since Jacob Middleton (hand) was injured Thursday versus the Oilers and will be out until January. The 32-year-old Merrill has chipped in two assists over his last four contests, giving him three helpers over 23 outings this season. The veteran blueliner has added 19 shots on net, eight PIM, nine hits and 27 blocked shots in a third-pairing role.