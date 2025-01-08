Jon Merrill News: Rare goal in win

Merrill scored a goal and added two PIM in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Blues.

The Wild's defense started the scoring party Tuesday, with Merrill getting his first goal of the season 2:12 into the first period to establish a 2-0 lead. The 32-year-old blueliner hasn't even been a lock for the lineup at times this year, but with injury concerns for Jared Spurgeon (lower body) and Brock Faber (upper body), Merrill will likely play regularly over the next few weeks. Overall, Merrill has four points, 21 shots on net, 36 blocked shots, 18 hits and 14 PIM through 33 appearances in 2024-25 while filling a bottom-four role.