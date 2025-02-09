Jon Merrill News: Slumping on offense

Merrill's point drought reached 14 games in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.

Merrill had been a healthy scratch the previous game. The Wild are short on players, so he had to fill in as a seventh defenseman when Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body) couldn't suit up. Merrill has a meager four points with 33 shots on net, 63 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 47 appearances this season, so it's not like he's going to be a realistic fantasy option in most formats.