Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jonah Gadjovich headshot

Jonah Gadjovich Injury: Dealing with upper-body injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Gadjovich won't play Monday against the Capitals due to an upper-body injury, and he's considered day-to-day, Colby Guy of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Gadjovich missed eight games between late October and early November due to a back injury, and it's not yet clear how much time he'll be forced to miss due to his current ailment. Over 11 appearances this season, he's tallied a goal and 37 hits while averaging 7:13 of ice time.

Jonah Gadjovich
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now