Jonah Gadjovich Injury: Dealing with upper-body injury
Gadjovich won't play Monday against the Capitals due to an upper-body injury, and he's considered day-to-day, Colby Guy of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Gadjovich missed eight games between late October and early November due to a back injury, and it's not yet clear how much time he'll be forced to miss due to his current ailment. Over 11 appearances this season, he's tallied a goal and 37 hits while averaging 7:13 of ice time.
