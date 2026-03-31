Jonah Gadjovich headshot

Jonah Gadjovich Injury: Likely done for season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Gadjovich (upper body) is not expected to suit up again this season, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site on Tuesday.

Gadjovich hasn't been in the lineup since late October. The 27-year-old appeared in only 10 games in 2025-26, chipping in three helpers, 30 hits and a plus-2 rating. It remains to be seen how he has been progressing in his recovery.

Jonah Gadjovich
Florida Panthers
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