Jonah Gadjovich Injury: Not playing Saturday

Gadjovich (upper body) is practicing in a non-contact jersey, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site, and will miss Saturday's tilt versus Anaheim.

Gadjovich has already missed 12 games after being hurt versus the Blues on Dec. 20, and he will sit out at least one more outing. The 26-year-old has one goal in 18 games this season. He could return as early as Tuesday in a rematch against the Ducks.