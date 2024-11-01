Jonah Gadjovich Injury: Remains unavailable versus Stars

Gadjovich (back) won't be in the lineup for Friday's clash with Dallas, per the NHL media site.

Gadjovich has been skating with the team but has yet to see any minutes since suffering his back injury versus Vancouver on Oct. 17. Even once cleared to play, the winger is far from a lock for the lineup -- though Mackie Samoskevich and A.J. Greer are the most likely candidates to be dropped to make way for Gadjovich.