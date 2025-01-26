Jonah Gadjovich Injury: Set to remain sidelined

Gadjovich (upper body) is expected to remain sidelined for Sunday's game against the Golden Knights, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Gadjovich continues to deal with an upper-body injury that will sideline him for a 17th consecutive game. However, he's seemed to be trending in the right direction recently, as he fully participated in Friday's practice session. His next opportunity to suit up will be Wednesday against the Kings.