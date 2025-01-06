Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jonah Gadjovich headshot

Jonah Gadjovich Injury: Unavailable Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

Gadjovich (upper body) will not play in Monday's road game versus the Avalanche, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Gadjovich has been dealing with a few injuries throughout the course of the season, and he'll miss his sixth straight game Monday due to his upper-body injury. The 26-year-old has contributed just one goal and no helpers over 18 appearances in 2024-25.

Jonah Gadjovich
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now