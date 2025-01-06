Jonah Gadjovich Injury: Unavailable Monday
Gadjovich (upper body) will not play in Monday's road game versus the Avalanche, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.
Gadjovich has been dealing with a few injuries throughout the course of the season, and he'll miss his sixth straight game Monday due to his upper-body injury. The 26-year-old has contributed just one goal and no helpers over 18 appearances in 2024-25.
