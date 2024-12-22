Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jonah Gadjovich headshot

Jonah Gadjovich Injury: Unavailable Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Gadjovich (upper body) won't play against Tampa Bay on Sunday, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Gadjovich has contributed one goal, 56 hits and 11 shots on net in 18 appearances this season. With Gadjovich and Jesper Boqvist (upper body) unavailable to play versus the Lightning, the Panthers called up Rasmus Asplund from AHL Charlotte on Sunday to be in the lineup.

Jonah Gadjovich
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now