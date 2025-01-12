Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jonah Gadjovich headshot

Jonah Gadjovich Injury: Will miss next two games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 12, 2025

Gadjovich won't travel with the Panthers on their upcoming two-game road trip, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Gadjovich has already been sidelined for Florida's last nine games and he'll miss at least two more. The 26-year-old winger has one goal in 18 games this season. Per McPherson, Gadjovich will be reevaluated when the Panthers return home before Thursday's game against Detroit.

Jonah Gadjovich
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now