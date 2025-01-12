Jonah Gadjovich Injury: Will miss next two games

Gadjovich won't travel with the Panthers on their upcoming two-game road trip, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Gadjovich has already been sidelined for Florida's last nine games and he'll miss at least two more. The 26-year-old winger has one goal in 18 games this season. Per McPherson, Gadjovich will be reevaluated when the Panthers return home before Thursday's game against Detroit.