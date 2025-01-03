Jonah Gadjovich Injury: Won't play Friday

Gadjovich (upper body) won't play Friday against the Penguins, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Head coach Paul Maurice said before Friday's matchup that there aren't any changes to the Panthers' lineup, so Gadjovich will be unavailable for a sixth consecutive game due to an upper-body injury. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, but his next chance to do so will be Monday in Colorado.