Jonah Gadjovich headshot

Jonah Gadjovich News: Available Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Gadjovich (upper body) took line rushes on the fourth line and is expected to play Wednesday versus the Maple Leafs, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

It was originally expected the Panthers wouldn't have any lineup changes, but Anton Lundell (face) was not able to suit up. Gadjovich will return after a one-game absence, and he'll fill a fourth-line role. The 26-year-old winger is not guaranteed to play every game when the Panthers are full healthy.

Jonah Gadjovich
Florida Panthers
