Jonah Gadjovich News: Finds back of net in return

Gadjovich scored his second goal of the season in Saturday's 5-1 win over Chicago.

After missing 18 games with an upper-body injury, Gadjovich returned to the lineup and made an immediate impact, getting the Panthers on the board early in the first period by banging home a rebound on Petr Mrazek's doorstep. The 26-year-oild winger has never scored more than three goals or seven points in an NHL season, and his checking-line role will give him few opportunities to add to his totals.