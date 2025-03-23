Fantasy Hockey
Jonah Gadjovich News: Lights the lamp Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Gadjovich netted a goal, blocked two shots and dished out five hits in Saturday's 6-3 loss to Washington.

Gadjovich capped off a six-goal first period with a tally just over 30 seconds after the Capitals took a 3-2 lead. With his tally, Gadjovich set a new career high in goals with four. His playmaking has taken a step back and is still searching for his first assist of the year. Gadjovich has averaged just under three hits per game this season with 96 hits in 33 contests this season. Gadjovich is best left off fantasy rosters until he sees consistent ice time at the NHL level.

