Jonas Brodin Injury: Considered week-to-week
Brodin (lower body) will not play Sunday against Boston and is considered week-to-week, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.
It appears that Brodin could be in for another extended absence -- the 31-year-old blueliner played just seven games since returning from a 12-game IR stint with another lower-body injury. Zach Bogosian, who missed Friday's contest with an injury, will return and take Brodin's place in the lineup Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now