Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jonas Brodin headshot

Jonas Brodin Injury: Considered week-to-week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Brodin (lower body) will not play Sunday against Boston and is considered week-to-week, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.

It appears that Brodin could be in for another extended absence -- the 31-year-old blueliner played just seven games since returning from a 12-game IR stint with another lower-body injury. Zach Bogosian, who missed Friday's contest with an injury, will return and take Brodin's place in the lineup Sunday.

Jonas Brodin
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now