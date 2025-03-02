Jonas Brodin Injury: Considered week-to-week

Brodin (lower body) will not play Sunday against Boston and is considered week-to-week, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.

It appears that Brodin could be in for another extended absence -- the 31-year-old blueliner played just seven games since returning from a 12-game IR stint with another lower-body injury. Zach Bogosian, who missed Friday's contest with an injury, will return and take Brodin's place in the lineup Sunday.