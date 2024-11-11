Jonas Brodin Injury: Dealing with unspecified injury

Brodin exited Sunday's overtime loss to Chicago due to an undisclosed injury, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Head coach John Hynes said Monday that Brodin exited Sunday's matchup and returned before departing again. Hynes doesn't think that the blueliner's injury is serious but doesn't yet know the extent of the issue. If Brodin is forced to miss time, Declan Chisholm is a candidate to draw into the lineup.