Jonas Brodin Injury: Exits in third period Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Brodin (undisclosed) left Friday's game versus the Avalanche, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Head coach John Hynes didn't have an update on Brodin or Zach Bogosian (lower body) after the contest, leaving the Wild's defense in a precarious spot ahead of Sunday's game versus the Bruins. The Wild are expected to know more about Brodin's availability Saturday, but if he's out, it will be a big loss for a team that has already been struggling defensively in recent contests.

