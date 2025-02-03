Fantasy Hockey
Jonas Brodin headshot

Jonas Brodin Injury: Expected back Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Brodin (lower body) will "most likely" be in action versus the Bruins on Tuesday according to head coach John Hynes, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Brodin has been out of action for the Wild's last 12 contests, so he is eligible to be activated off long-term injured reserve once given the all-clear. Prior to getting hurt, the 31-year-old Swede was rolling offensively with seven points in his last seven outings. Look for Brodin to link up with the No. 2 power-play unit once taken off LTIR.

