Jonas Brodin Injury: Leaves Game 5 due to LBI

Brodin (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's Game 5 versus the Stars.

Brodin blocked a Mikko Rantanen shot in the second period, and it took a bite out of the Minnesota defenseman. It's unclear if Brodin will be able to shake off the lower-body issue in time for Thursday's Game 6 in Minnesota. If he can't play, Daemon Hunt or Jeff Petry would likely draw into the lineup.