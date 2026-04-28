Jonas Brodin Injury: Leaves Game 5 due to LBI
Brodin (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's Game 5 versus the Stars.
Brodin blocked a Mikko Rantanen shot in the second period, and it took a bite out of the Minnesota defenseman. It's unclear if Brodin will be able to shake off the lower-body issue in time for Thursday's Game 6 in Minnesota. If he can't play, Daemon Hunt or Jeff Petry would likely draw into the lineup.
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