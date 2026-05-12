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Jonas Brodin Injury: Not an option for Game 5

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Brodin (lower body) is not traveling with the Wild for Game 5 in Colorado on Wednesday, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Brodin has been unavailable for the entirety of this second-round series, and considering the Wild are now on the brink of elimination, his lower-body injury is seemingly a very serious one. If the Wild can earn a road win Wednesday, Brodin's next opportunity to attempt to get back in the lineup would be in Game 6 on Friday.

Jonas Brodin
Minnesota Wild
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