Brodin (upper body) is regarded as week-to-week, per the Wild on Wednesday.

Brodin hasn't been in the lineup since Nov. 25, and this update seems to imply he's not close to returning. He has two goals and eight points in 19 outings in 2024-25. David Jiricek, who was acquired by Minnesota from Columbus on Saturday, might get an opportunity to play during Brodin's absence.