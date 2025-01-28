Jonas Brodin Injury: Not going on road trip

Brodin (lower body) won't accompany the Wild on the team's upcoming four-game road trip, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports Tuesday.

Brodin has missed the last nine games and may not return before the 4 Nations Face-Off. He has compiled four goals, 16 points, 54 shots on net, 67 blocked shots and 17 hits through 31 appearances this season. Once healthy, Brodin could bump Jon Merrill or Declan Chisholm from the lineup.