Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jonas Brodin headshot

Jonas Brodin Injury: Not going on road trip

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 28, 2025

Brodin (lower body) won't accompany the Wild on the team's upcoming four-game road trip, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports Tuesday.

Brodin has missed the last nine games and may not return before the 4 Nations Face-Off. He has compiled four goals, 16 points, 54 shots on net, 67 blocked shots and 17 hits through 31 appearances this season. Once healthy, Brodin could bump Jon Merrill or Declan Chisholm from the lineup.

Jonas Brodin
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now