Jonas Brodin headshot

Jonas Brodin Injury: Not playing Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Brodin (undisclosed) is not suiting up for Monday's game in St. Louis, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Brodin is probably being rested, as the Wild are locked into the third spot in the Central Division. Minnesota will play in the second half of a back-to-back Tuesday against Anaheim, but it's unclear if Brodin or any of the other team's regulars will suit up for that contest at this time.

Jonas Brodin
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonas Brodin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonas Brodin See More
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
65 days ago
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming
NHL
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming
Author Image
Jan Levine
76 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
101 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Open for Business
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Open for Business
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
119 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, October 22
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, October 22
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
173 days ago