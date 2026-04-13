Jonas Brodin Injury: Not playing Monday

Brodin (undisclosed) is not suiting up for Monday's game in St. Louis, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Brodin is probably being rested, as the Wild are locked into the third spot in the Central Division. Minnesota will play in the second half of a back-to-back Tuesday against Anaheim, but it's unclear if Brodin or any of the other team's regulars will suit up for that contest at this time.