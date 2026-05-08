Jonas Brodin Injury: Officially ruled out
Brodin (lower body) will not be available for Game 3 versus the Avalanche on Saturday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
Brodin will be out of action for his fourth straight game due to his lingering lower-body problem. In his last 10 outings, going back to the regular season, the 32-year-old blueliner has failed to find the back of the net while producing two assists, 13 shots and 23 blocks. As long as Brodin is on the shelf, Daemon Hunt figures to continue seeing minutes on the third pairing.
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