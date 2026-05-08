Jonas Brodin headshot

Jonas Brodin Injury: Officially ruled out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Brodin (lower body) will not be available for Game 3 versus the Avalanche on Saturday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Brodin will be out of action for his fourth straight game due to his lingering lower-body problem. In his last 10 outings, going back to the regular season, the 32-year-old blueliner has failed to find the back of the net while producing two assists, 13 shots and 23 blocks. As long as Brodin is on the shelf, Daemon Hunt figures to continue seeing minutes on the third pairing.

Jonas Brodin
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonas Brodin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonas Brodin See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 3
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 3
Author Image
Chris Morgan
5 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 3
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 3
Author Image
Chris Morgan
5 days ago
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
90 days ago
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming
NHL
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming
Author Image
Jan Levine
101 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
126 days ago