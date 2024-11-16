Fantasy Hockey
Jonas Brodin headshot

Jonas Brodin Injury: Out vs. Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

Brodin (upper body) won't play Saturday against the Stars, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

It'll be the second game Brodin's missed after suffering an injury last weekend against Chicago. The veteran blueliner has a goal and six points while averaging 22:04 of ice time this year. Declan Chisholm figures to remain in the lineup alongside Jared Spurgeon on Minnesota's second pairing.

Jonas Brodin
Minnesota Wild
