Jonas Brodin Injury: Placed on injured reserve
Brodin (upper body) was designated for injured reserve Tuesday.
Having already missed three games, Brodin's placement on IR technically only rules him out versus Vancouver on Tuesday -- though the Wild have yet to provide a specific recovery timeline for the veteran blueliner. With Brodin on the shelf, it could open up the opportunity for David Jiricek to make his Wild debut after being acquired from Columbus on Saturday.
