Jonas Brodin Injury: Poised to return Tuesday

Brodin (upper body) is expected to play versus St. Louis on Tuesday, assuming he gets final medical clearances, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Brodin has missed the last two games due to his upper-body issue but should be back on the blue line alongside Jared Spurgeon. The 31-year-old Brodin is slightly behind is pace from last season when he notched 27 points in 62 regular-season contests but should still be capable of reaching the 20-point threshold.