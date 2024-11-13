Fantasy Hockey
Jonas Brodin headshot

Jonas Brodin Injury: Questionable for Thursday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Brodin (undisclosed) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Canadiens, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Brodin sustained an undisclosed injury during Sunday's overtime loss to Chicago, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available Thursday. Over his last five appearances, he's logged a goal, six blocked shots and two hits while averaging 20:50 of ice time.

Jonas Brodin
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
