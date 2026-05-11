Jonas Brodin Injury: Remains shelved Monday
Brodin (lower body) will not be in action for Game 4 versus the Avalanche on Monday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
It will be Brodin's fifth straight game on the sidelines due to his lower-body injury. In his five postseason appearances, the 32-year-old blueliner has notched one assist, six shots and 14 blocks while averaging 19:41 of ice time. With Brodin still unavailable, Daemon Hunt figures to continue seeing opportunities.
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