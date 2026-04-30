Jonas Brodin Injury: Ruled out against Stars

Brodin (lower body) will not be in the lineup for Game 6 versus Dallas on Thursday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Brodin will miss his first game of the postseason, having recorded one assist, six shots and 14 blocks in his previous five outings. With the 32-year-old defenseman on the shelf, Jeff Petry will make his playoff debut in a third pairing alongside Zach Bogosian.