Jonas Brodin headshot

Jonas Brodin Injury: Seen on crutches after Game 5

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Brodin (lower body) was spotted on crutches leaving the arena after his early exit in Game 5 on Tuesday versus the Stars, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Head coach John Hynes didn't offer a specific update on Brodin's status, but it's not a big leap to assume he won't be available in Game 6 on Thursday at a minimum. He can likely be deemed out indefinitely until he's spotted practicing or the team provides a clearer timeline. The Wild also haven't specified who will come into the lineup to take on his top-four minutes.

Jonas Brodin
Minnesota Wild
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