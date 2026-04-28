Jonas Brodin Injury: Seen on crutches after Game 5
Brodin (lower body) was spotted on crutches leaving the arena after his early exit in Game 5 on Tuesday versus the Stars, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Head coach John Hynes didn't offer a specific update on Brodin's status, but it's not a big leap to assume he won't be available in Game 6 on Thursday at a minimum. He can likely be deemed out indefinitely until he's spotted practicing or the team provides a clearer timeline. The Wild also haven't specified who will come into the lineup to take on his top-four minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonas Brodin See More
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions80 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming91 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week116 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Open for Business134 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, October 22188 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonas Brodin See More