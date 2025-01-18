Jonas Brodin Injury: Shifts to IR
Brodin (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Saturdau.
Minnesota converted David Jiricek's emergency recall to a regular recall in a corresponding move. Brodin has missed the last four games and won't play during Minnesota's two-game road trip, which begins Saturday versus Nashville. He has accounted for four goals, 16 points, 54 shots on net and 67 blocked shots through 31 appearances this season.
