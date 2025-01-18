Fantasy Hockey
Jonas Brodin headshot

Jonas Brodin Injury: Shifts to IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 18, 2025

Brodin (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Saturdau.

Minnesota converted David Jiricek's emergency recall to a regular recall in a corresponding move. Brodin has missed the last four games and won't play during Minnesota's two-game road trip, which begins Saturday versus Nashville. He has accounted for four goals, 16 points, 54 shots on net and 67 blocked shots through 31 appearances this season.

Jonas Brodin
Minnesota Wild
