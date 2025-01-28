Fantasy Hockey
Jonas Brodin Injury: Shifts to LTIR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 28, 2025

Brodin (lower body) was moved to long-term injured reserve Tuesday.

Brodin isn't expected back until at least after the team's upcoming four-game road trip, so this move to LTIR isn't expected to impact his recovery timeline. Prior to his absence, the 31-year-old blueliner was rolling with points in four straight games in which he notched one goal, four assists and six shots. With the cap savings, the Wild figure to bring an extra forward up from the minors for the trip.

