Jonas Brodin Injury: Status for Game 6 uncertain
Brodin (lower body) remains questionable for Thursday's Game 6 clash with Dallas, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Brodin was seen leaving the arena on crutches after Game 5 on Tuesday, which wouldn't seem to indicate a short-term absence, but head coach John Hynes wouldn't completely rule the blueliner out for Game 6. If Brodin can't play, both Daemon Hunt and Jeff Petry will be options to replace him in the lineup.
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