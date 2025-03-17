Jonas Brodin Injury: Upgraded to day-to-day

Brodin (lower body) won't play against the Kings on Monday, per Joe Smith of The Athletic.

Brodin will miss his eighth straight game, but he is nearing a return to the lineup. He stayed on the ice for extra work during Monday's optional morning skate, which was an encouraging sign. Brodin has registered four goals, 18 points, 60 shots on net, 81 blocked shots and 19 hits in 38 appearances this season.